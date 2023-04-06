Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE:CMA opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

