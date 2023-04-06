M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.65.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

