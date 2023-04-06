Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

