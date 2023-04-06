Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

