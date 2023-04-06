First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

