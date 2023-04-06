The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.