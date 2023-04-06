O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in O-I Glass by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.