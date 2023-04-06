Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,288 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,898.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

