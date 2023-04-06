Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.