Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.6 %

PGR opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.