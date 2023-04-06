Comparing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 12.32% 6.30% 0.68% City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for BNCCORP and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

City has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.46 $6.50 million $1.81 11.85 City $261.77 million 5.18 $102.07 million $6.80 12.93

City has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

