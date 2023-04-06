Reviewing 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.69 $8.50 million $1.76 7.27 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.99 $8.79 million $2.74 8.80

Harleysville Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 23.98% 13.72% 1.11% Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

