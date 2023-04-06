Analyzing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFBW and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFBW and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 2.80 -$14.19 million $0.08 69.76

FFBW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 3.99% 1.23% 0.16%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats FFBW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The firm also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company was founded in September 2019 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

