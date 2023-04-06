Head-To-Head Survey: Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & Its Rivals

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -4.52 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.13 billion $198.04 million 9.96

Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2315 3297 76 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. rivals beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

