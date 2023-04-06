Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Critical Contrast

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 13.66 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -8.62 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.31 billion 0.46 $194.69 million $1.05 5.10

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Globalstar has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61% Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globalstar and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globalstar presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats Globalstar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

(Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands. The North Macedonia segment is involved in the full-scale mobile and fixed line telecommunications operations in North Macedonia. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.