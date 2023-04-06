Reviewing Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) & Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) and Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Argos Therapeutics and Angion Biomedica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Angion Biomedica $2.30 million 7.72 -$38.81 million ($0.50) -1.18

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Angion Biomedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Angion Biomedica has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Angion Biomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Angion Biomedica N/A -65.19% -54.11%

Risk and Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung. It also develops ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic to treat acute organ injuries, such as delayed graft function; ROCK2 inhibitors programs for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

