Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

