Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.93.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.