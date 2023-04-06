Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

