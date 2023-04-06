Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 20,000 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50.
  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.
  • On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bakkt by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 14.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Citigroup cut Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

