Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 20,000 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bakkt alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bakkt by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 14.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Citigroup cut Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.