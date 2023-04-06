Kiva A. Allgood Buys 54,350 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) CEO Kiva A. Allgood acquired 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

