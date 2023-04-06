Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Joshua Hunt Acquires 1,250,000 Shares

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Rating) insider Joshua Hunt bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,605.44).
Brightstar Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Brightstar Resources
Featured Articles
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Brightstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.