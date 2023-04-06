Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CURO opened at $1.57 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

