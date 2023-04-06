loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $32,200.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,629.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

