loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $32,200.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,629.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nicole Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.
- On Monday, January 30th, Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
Analyst Ratings Changes
LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
