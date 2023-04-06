James C. Highfield Purchases 900 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield bought 900 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

