James C. Highfield Purchases 900 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield bought 900 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.