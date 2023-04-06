Insider Buying: Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Acquires 441,176 Shares of Stock

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Darren Bromley purchased 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,408.14).

Openn Negotiation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Get Openn Negotiation alerts:

Openn Negotiation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Openn Negotiation Limited operates as a property technology company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers a cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online by facilitating the negotiation process, streamlining digital contracting, and automating communication tools that enhances property transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Openn Negotiation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Openn Negotiation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.