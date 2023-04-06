Rudolph V. Renda Acquires 3,008 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,353,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,340,059.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

Shares of Southland stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Southland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

