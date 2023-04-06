Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.32.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,662 shares of company stock worth $1,837,055 and sold 304,098 shares worth $16,537,363. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

