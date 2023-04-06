John R. Jacobsen Sells 773 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $23,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

