Meagan M. Mowry Acquires 1,880 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,059.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $265,096.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

