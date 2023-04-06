Floyd F. Petersen Sells 491 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $18,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,613.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.