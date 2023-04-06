Floyd F. Petersen Sells 491 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $18,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,613.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

