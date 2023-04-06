Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 3,980 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) insider Jessica Marie Largent sold 3,980 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $18,507.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Perpetua Resources Trading Down 0.2 %
Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.