Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 3,980 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) insider Jessica Marie Largent sold 3,980 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $18,507.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

