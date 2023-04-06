Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Daren Thayne Sells 2,847 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $37,324.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,914.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.15. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Domo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

