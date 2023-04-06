MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 7,470 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36.
MaxCyte Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.