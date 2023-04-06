MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 7,470 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36.

MaxCyte Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.