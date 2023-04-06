Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.60. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 4,133,716 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

