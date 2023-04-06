Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.60. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 4,133,716 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.
The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
