Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.60. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 4,133,716 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

