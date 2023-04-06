International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $41,310.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $38.75 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.65%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

