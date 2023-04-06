Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $170.28

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.28, but opened at $174.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 12,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.