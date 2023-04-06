Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.03. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 136,327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

