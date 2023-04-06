Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Up to $82.43

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.43, but opened at $84.40. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 337,305 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

