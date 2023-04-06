Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up to $24.66

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $25.90. Primoris Services shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 415,400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

