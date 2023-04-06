Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 234,576 shares trading hands.

LYEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

