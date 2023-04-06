NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.93. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,535 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
NioCorp Developments Stock Down 5.9 %
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
