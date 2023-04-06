NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.93. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,535 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 5.9 %

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.