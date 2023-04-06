Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.92. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47,228 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.