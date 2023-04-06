Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.92. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47,228 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.