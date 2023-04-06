AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $91.95

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.95, but opened at $96.42. AeroVironment shares last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 394,586 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -290.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

