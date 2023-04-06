Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.55. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 115,327 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.