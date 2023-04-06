Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.67

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 29589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.18%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Movado Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

