Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 97513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

