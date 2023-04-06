Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 97513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

