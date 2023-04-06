Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.66

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 94547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

