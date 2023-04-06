AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.64

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 145169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

