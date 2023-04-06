Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.61

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 17359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

